Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. ( NYSE:CMCM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,661. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.