Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider Acquires C$357,456.80 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$357,456.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37.

CHW stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.02. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The company has a market cap of C$145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.6769231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

