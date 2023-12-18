Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Sells C$80,100.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$80,100.00.

Ryan Marr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

TSE:CHW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.02. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 56.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.6769231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

