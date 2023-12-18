Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 19,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,441,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.50 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

