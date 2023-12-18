CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CHS Stock Down 1.9 %

CHSCP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

