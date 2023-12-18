CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CHSCP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
