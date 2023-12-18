Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Increased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 272,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,464. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

