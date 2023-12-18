Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,112,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 510,003 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 2,397,718 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $45,335,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,624,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $16,513,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,511,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,455 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

