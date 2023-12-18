CIBC Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.33.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1059455 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
