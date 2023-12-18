CIBC Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.73.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$60.39. 302,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,181. The firm has a market cap of C$25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

