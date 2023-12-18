Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.82. 61,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,173. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock worth $1,560,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 405,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 179,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.