Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. 298,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

