Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 27,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.70. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($1.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

