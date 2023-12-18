Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Cingulate Trading Up 12.7 %
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($1.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
