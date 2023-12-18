Cisco Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 96,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,922 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 12,309,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,705,434. The firm has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

