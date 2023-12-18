Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 551,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Citigroup stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

