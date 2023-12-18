City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $300.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 423016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.07).

City of London Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,103.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,384.62%.

Insider Activity

About City of London

In other news, insider Robert Edward (Ted) Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,420.54). Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.