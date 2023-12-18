Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. 84,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -256.41%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

