Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.