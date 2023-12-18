Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 95312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.16).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.89. The company has a market cap of £32.85 million and a PE ratio of -1,262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.