Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 95312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.16).
Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.89. The company has a market cap of £32.85 million and a PE ratio of -1,262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Power Hydrogen
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.