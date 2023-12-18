CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CleanSpark Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $10.88. 24,775,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 129.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

