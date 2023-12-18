ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ClearOne Trading Down 0.0 %

CLRO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 9,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,055. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

