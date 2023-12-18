ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CLIR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.20.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
