ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.