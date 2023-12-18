Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,050 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.31 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

