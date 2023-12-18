Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 11,278 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

