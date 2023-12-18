Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 63,166 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $305.74 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.36 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

