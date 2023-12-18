Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 9,685 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

