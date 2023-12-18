Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,276 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.44 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.