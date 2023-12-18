Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 230 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,490.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,052.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,976.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

