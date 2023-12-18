Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.