Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.