Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.59.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

