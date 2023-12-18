Close Asset Management Ltd Has $24.54 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400,875 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

