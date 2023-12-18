Close Asset Management Ltd Has $78.48 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 102,123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 4.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Dover worth $78,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $152.20 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

