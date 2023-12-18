Close Asset Management Ltd Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $866,944,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

