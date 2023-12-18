Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $272.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

