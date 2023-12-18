Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

