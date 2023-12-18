Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,600 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $55,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.