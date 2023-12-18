Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,006 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.