Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,012 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd's holdings in AGCO were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

AGCO stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

