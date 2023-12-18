Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 130,134 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,134 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $56,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.07 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

