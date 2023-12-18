Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $445.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

