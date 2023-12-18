Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 140,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coda Octopus Group

In related news, CEO Annmarie Gayle acquired 16,580 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,538 shares in the company, valued at $473,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard bought 16,500 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Annmarie Gayle bought 16,580 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,584.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on CODA

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.