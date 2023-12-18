Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. 2,765,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,773,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

