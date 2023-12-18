Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.25.

TSE CCA traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$53.06. 105,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$82.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

