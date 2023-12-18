Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

