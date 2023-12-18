Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.28

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 229700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of 196.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.