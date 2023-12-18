Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 626,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,669. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 716,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

