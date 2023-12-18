Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.1 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.