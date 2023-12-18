Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.24

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 84522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $76,644.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,171.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after acquiring an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

