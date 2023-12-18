Comparing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SHF alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% Senmiao Technology -50.08% -46.82% -26.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHF and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 4.57 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.38 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.54 -$3.11 million ($0.48) -0.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SHF and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

SHF beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.