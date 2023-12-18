Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 18,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE:COMP remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Monday. 1,942,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,812 shares of company stock worth $174,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

